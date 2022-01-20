Centogene-Insilico team up to discover therapeutic targets for rare disease using AI
Jan. 20, 2022 7:54 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Insilico Medicine are collaborating to discover novel therapeutic targets for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) using artificial intelligence.
- NPC is a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances inside cells.
- Centogene will use its Bio/Databank with multiomic patient data and NPC cell lines (for transcriptomic data and validation of identified candidates), through the use of Insilico’s target discovery AI platform for the identification of differential metabolites, pathways, and genetic modifiers.
- The companies will analyze identified targets before pursuing validation in Centogene's cellular models.
- Centogene will retain exclusive rights to any intellectual property generated by the research.
- The duration of the collaboration will initially last 20 weeks.