Lucid Group tracks higher as retail investor interest stays elevated
Jan. 20, 2022 7:54 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) extends on yesterday's gain with a 2.05% jump today in the premarket session.
- The early rise coincides with other electric vehicle stocks starting off the day in positive territory and the expiration of a lockup period for a bulk of shares.
- The last bull rating on Lucid to arrive from Wall Street was from Citi. Analyst Itay Michaeli and team set a Buy rating and $57 price target on LCID on its view that the electric vehicle maker has demonstrated leading electric vehicle technology "credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price."
- Retail investor interest is still high on Lucid (LCID) with it one of the most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits this week.
- Lucid (LCID) trades below its 10-day and 50-day moving average.