Kin Insurance reports four times growth in managed premium: SPAC Omnichannel Acquisition

Jan. 20, 2022 8:00 AM ETOmnichannel Acquisition Corp. (OCA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Home insurance tech company Kin Insurance, which is set to go public through reverse merger with Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) reports four-fold growth in its FY21 total managed premium.
  • Kin says it finished 2021 with $104.8M in total managed premium, that is about four times higher than the $25M as at the end of 2020.
  • Premium renewal rate was 102% in December, taking the full year rate to 97% (+ 400 bps Y/Y).
  • "Kin achieved several remarkable milestones in 2021 – we exceeded our annual goal for total managed premium by 7%, increased our premium renewal rate to 97%, and tripled the number of customers we serve," says Kin CEO Sean Harper.
  • In July 2021, SPAC Omnichannel Acquisition announced the deal to take Kin Insurance public in $1.03B combined company pro forma enterprise value.
  • This business combination is expected to close in Q1 2022, resulting in combined company to be listed on NYSE under the name "Kin Holdings" and ticker symbol "KI".
  • CEO Interview: OCA CEO and Shark Tank investor Matt Higgins and Kin CEO Sean Harper joined Seeking Alpha for a lively discussion around company's targets and expansion plans.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.