Baker Hughes swings to Q4 adjusted profit as revenues, orders rise

Jan. 20, 2022 8:02 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona/E+ via Getty Images

  • Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) +0.8% pre-market after Q4 revenues edged past expectations and total orders surged, while adjusted earnings swung to a profit from a year-earlier loss but missed Wall Street estimates.
  • The company reported Q4 net income of $294M, compared with $653M a year earlier.
  • Q4 revenues of $5.5B were flat Y/Y and +8% Q/Q - by segment: Oilfield Services +12% Y/Y to $2.57B, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions -8.7% to $1.78B, Oilfield Equipment -13% to $619M, Digital Solutions flat at $558M.
  • Orders totaled $6.65B for the quarter, up 28% Y/Y and up 24% Q/Q - by segment: Oilfield Services +13% Y/Y to $2.57B, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions +62% to $2.97B, Oilfield Equipment -9% to $510M, Digital Solutions +14% to $605M.
  • "We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas," the company says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.