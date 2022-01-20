Baker Hughes swings to Q4 adjusted profit as revenues, orders rise
Jan. 20, 2022 8:02 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) +0.8% pre-market after Q4 revenues edged past expectations and total orders surged, while adjusted earnings swung to a profit from a year-earlier loss but missed Wall Street estimates.
- The company reported Q4 net income of $294M, compared with $653M a year earlier.
- Q4 revenues of $5.5B were flat Y/Y and +8% Q/Q - by segment: Oilfield Services +12% Y/Y to $2.57B, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions -8.7% to $1.78B, Oilfield Equipment -13% to $619M, Digital Solutions flat at $558M.
- Orders totaled $6.65B for the quarter, up 28% Y/Y and up 24% Q/Q - by segment: Oilfield Services +13% Y/Y to $2.57B, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions +62% to $2.97B, Oilfield Equipment -9% to $510M, Digital Solutions +14% to $605M.
- "We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas," the company says.