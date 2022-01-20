Extreme Vehicle Battery and IONiX Pro nabs order for 10K Smart Miners

  • Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies (OTCQB:CRYBF) and IONiX Pro Battery Technologies received an order for 10K units of the IONiX Pro Smart Miner.
  • The Smart Miner is expected to retail for C$2K/unit.
  • The order commences its sales book and thereby the company can place manufacturing orders in mass quantities.
  • The company has many products to produce in 2022 and seeks to shift focus from product launches to manufacturing and deliveries.
  • "It has been an important pivot, to not only develop potentially game changing products, but to now focus on revenue generation and cash flow," CEO Bryson Goodwin commented.
