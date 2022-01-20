Union Pacific GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.03, revenue of $5.73B beats by $120M
Jan. 20, 2022 8:03 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Union Pacific press release (NYSE:UNP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $5.73B (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Business volumes were down 4%.
- Operating ratio of 57.4% deteriorated 180 basis points.
- CEO comment: "For the third consecutive year we improved our fuel consumption rate, taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and meet the goals of our 2021 Climate Action Plan. While our safety and operational performance in 2021 did not meet expectations, we look to convert recent progress into sustained improvement in 2022. Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth as we deliver value to all our stakeholders."