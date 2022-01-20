Advanced Micro Devices drops on Piper Sandler downgrade on growth concerns
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are dropping in early Thursday trading after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock and cut its price target due to a number of concerns, including a slowing PC market.
- Analyst Harsh Kumar cut his rating to neutral, down from overweight, and lowered his price target to $130, noting that not only could the company get hurt by the slowing PC market this year, but there could be earnings and growth headwinds from the Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) deal and "the broader market dynamics around high-multiple, high-growth technology stocks."
- "Given these three dynamics, we feel there is more downside risk than upside risk at this point in time," Kumar wrote in a note to clients. "Therefore, we are downgrading the stock to Neutral."
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares are down nearly 2% to $125.82 on back of the downgrade.
- Kumar added that it's not expected that AMD's fundamentals breakdown "in the near-term" and there should not be missed estimates over the next two quarters, but "we do see a combination of slower growth and a slowing PC environment burdening the stock."
- Xilinx (XLNX) is expected to generate $4 billion in sales this year, which would be 10% growth year-over-year, but when factored in with AMD's own growth rate, the combined revenue growth rate could be between 21% and 22%, which would be slower than AMD has grown in the past.
- Kumar acknowledged that profitability would improve, with operating margins approaching 26%, but the analyst expects the deal to add "only ... a few cents" in earnings in the first full year, which is below what was initially expected.
- "As a result, the deal may prove to lead to more fatigue in the near term than benefit given the lower growth profile and limited initial cost cuts," Kumar added.
- Earlier this month, Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and $180 price target.