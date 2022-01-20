C.H. Robinson Worldwide gains after BofA calls it a transport standout amid supply chain chaos
Jan. 20, 2022 8:06 AM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America hikes its rating on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Buy from Neutral on its view that margin and share gains continue to point to upside potential.
- Analyst Ken Hoexter notes CHRW recently posted its first widening of spreads since Q2 of 2019 and calls its global forwarding segment robust amid the tight supply market and sustained pricing environment.
- The firm price objective of $125 is based on a 18X target multiple, which is just below the 19X to 27.5X historical range.
- Shares of CHRW are up 1.60% premarket to $109.23.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on C.H. Robinson Worldwide is flashing Strong Buy.