CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most prevalent form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
  • BI-1206, BioInvent's lead asset, is currently undergoing two Phase 1/2 trials: one in combination with rituximab for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and another with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda in solid tumors.
  • CASI holds commercial rights for BI-1206 in China, and the company is reading a clinical study for the candidate in China, CEO, Wei-Wu He remarked.
  • “The CTA approval in China in December 2021 and the recent FDA Orphan Drug Designation demonstrate the strong potential of this first-in-class antibody,” he added.
  • In December, BioInvent announced the Chinese regulatory nod to start two clinical trials for BI-1206 in Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
