EHang secures pre-order for 50 EH216 AAVs from AirX

Jan. 20, 2022 8:12 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • EHang (NASDAQ:EH) has received pre-order for 50 units of its EH216 autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) from Japanese air mobility digital platform company, AirX.
  • This marks the biggest pre-order EHang has received in Japan.
  • The EH216 AAVs are planned to facilitate various Urban Air Mobility projects in Japan and may provide "air taxi" services for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Kansai.
