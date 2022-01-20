First Interstate BancSystem and Great Western Bancorp receive approvals to merge
- First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) announced that they have received all required regulatory clearances as well as approvals related to the proposed merger of FIBK and GWB and its respective subsidiary banks.
- The combined company will operate under the First Interstate BancSystem name and brand; merger is expected to be completed on or around Feb.1.
- The combined company will have a network of 300+ branches across 14 states, assets totaling $32B+.
- Post merger, FIBK will provide GWB clients with comprehensive information relating to the expected conversion of their accounts which is expected in May 2022 when Great Western Bank branches will become First Interstate Bank branches.
- The talk had initiated in September 2021 when First Interstate had agreed to acquire Great Western in an all-stock transaction valuing GWB at ~$2B.