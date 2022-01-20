AMTD acquires L’Officiel as launching metaverse-ready virtual clothing on Sandbox

Jan. 20, 2022 8:17 AM ETAMTD International Inc. (HKIB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) signs definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity of L’Officiel, a global fashion media holding group.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • L’Officiel serves as the operational holding company for the iconic French magazine L’Officiel, and the global network of its fashion and luxury media brands.
  • With this acquisition, AMTD plans to establish L’Officiel’s presence in Hong Kong, Macau, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Switzerland, and the Netherlands in the coming months.
  • In addition, AMTD launches the opening of the AMTD x L’Officiel land in The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Titled "Fashion Skin," the project will include a collection of metaverse-ready virtual clothing.
  • CEO of L’Officiel Benjamin Eymère has been appointed as Chief Metaverse Officer of AMTD International.
  • Earlier, AMTD International reports 1H results
