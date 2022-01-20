Aptorum soars on FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for Neuroblastoma candidate
Jan. 20, 2022 8:22 AM ETAlpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (APTM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap biotech Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APTM) has added ~19.7% on above-average volume in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA granted it the Orphan Drug Designation for SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule candidate targeted at Neuroblastoma.
- The company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for SACT-1 this year to begin a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the oral therapeutic in neuroblastoma.
- “….we are currently focusing on our IND preparation for entering into the exciting Phase Ib/2a clinical trials for SACT-1 in the United States.” President and Executive Director of the company, Darren Lui remarked.
In September, Aptorum (APTM) announced the FDA clearance to start clinical trials for SACT-1 Neuroblastoma. An IND-opening clinical trial lasting nearly four months would be conducted in the U.S., the company said at the time.