Tesla and other electric vehicle makers see more support for tax breaks in India
Jan. 20, 2022 8:23 AM ETMahindra & Mahindra Limited (MAHDY), TTM, TSLA, VLKAFBMWYY, AUDVF, RIVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Some politicians in India are calling for the government to lower customs duty for companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) among an increasingly heated discussion in the nation over the issue.
- "A mere high import duty only adds to the burden of the customer and does not lay the ground for any industry investment as custom revenues are not directly used for sectoral investments," notes Maharashtra tourism official Aaditya Thackeray.
- As reported by Reuters, talks between India and Tesla (TSLA) over potential tax benefits are deadlocked with the government not wanting to dole out any breaks without a commitment from the electric vehicle maker to manufacture locally.
- Interestingly, local auto giants like Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHDY) support lowering taxes for a limited period to help boost the supply chain ecosystem for electric vehicles. Other industry participants have suggested lowering import taxes, but capping volume.
- Earlier this month, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the company is still working through a lot of challenges with the government in India.