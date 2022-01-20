KKR controlled Crescent Energy provides 2022 guidance
Jan. 20, 2022 8:26 AM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY), KKRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Following the merger of KKR-owned Independence Energy (NYSE:KKR) and Contango Oil & Gas late last year, the newly formed Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is out this morning with 2022 guidance.
- With production spread across a number of basins of varying quality, Management plans to generate 3% production growth, while paying a 3% dividend.
- The $2.4b market cap company plans to generate ~$825m in EBITDAX and ~$350m of free cash flow at $75/b oil and $3.75/mmbtu gas; providing investors with a ~15% free cash flow yield on a historically high commodity price deck.
- The above figures include ~$300m in hedge losses, suggesting on an un-hedged basis, CRGY could generate a 20%+ free cash flow yield at $75 WTI.
- The company plans to spend ~$400m on capex to generate 3% production growth, while paying out 10% of EBITDAX to shareholders, providing a ~3% dividend yield.
- Unlike many management teams, this private-equity backed team is on the front foot when it comes to acquisitions, and includes deal-making as part of the base-case business plan.
- With a variable dividend that reaches 3% at historically high commodity prices, meager production growth, and mixed asset quality, it would appear that the real bull case for Crescent lies with the deal-focused management team, as even the worst of the majors provides a higher (fixed) dividend, superior asset quality and comparable free cash yields at $75 WTI.