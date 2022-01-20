KKR controlled Crescent Energy provides 2022 guidance

Jan. 20, 2022 8:26 AM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY), KKRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Drilling Fracking Rig in the Desert

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Following the merger of KKR-owned Independence Energy (NYSE:KKR) and Contango Oil & Gas late last year, the newly formed Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is out this morning with 2022 guidance.
  • With production spread across a number of basins of varying quality, Management plans to generate 3% production growth, while paying a 3% dividend.
  • The $2.4b market cap company plans to generate ~$825m in EBITDAX and ~$350m of free cash flow at $75/b oil and $3.75/mmbtu gas; providing investors with a ~15% free cash flow yield on a historically high commodity price deck.
  • The above figures include ~$300m in hedge losses, suggesting on an un-hedged basis, CRGY could generate a 20%+ free cash flow yield at $75 WTI.
  • The company plans to spend ~$400m on capex to generate 3% production growth, while paying out 10% of EBITDAX to shareholders, providing a ~3% dividend yield.
  • Unlike many management teams, this private-equity backed team is on the front foot when it comes to acquisitions, and includes deal-making as part of the base-case business plan.
  • With a variable dividend that reaches 3% at historically high commodity prices, meager production growth, and mixed asset quality, it would appear that the real bull case for Crescent lies with the deal-focused management team, as even the worst of the majors provides a higher (fixed) dividend, superior asset quality and comparable free cash yields at $75 WTI.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.