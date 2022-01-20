Lumen Technologies wins 11-year/$1.2B+ task order from USDA
Jan. 20, 2022 8:27 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has won a 11-year/$1.2B+ task order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
- The task order has an initial term through September 30, 2022 with 10 one-year options.
- Under the contract, Lumen will deliver fully integrated wide area data transport service with secure remote access, contact center and cloud connectivity solutions to over 9,500 USDA locations across the U.S. and abroad. The deployment will enable ~100,000 USDA employees to effectively manage vital farming, food and nutrition, forestry and rural economic development services.
- The contract was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.
- Read a recent bullish analysis on LUMN