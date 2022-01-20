Nuvation Bio gets FDA nod to begin trial of NUV-868 to treat solid tumors
Jan. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ETNuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application to begin clinical trial of NUV-868 to treat advanced solid tumors.
- The company will begin a phase 1/2 study of NUV-868 as a monotherapy and in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide in multiple tumor types.
- A phase 1b study will then begin exploring NUV-868 in combination with olaparib in previously treated ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients and in combination with enzalutamide for patients with mCRPC followed by a phase 2b study.