Jobless claims jumps unexpectedly to 286K
Jan. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: +55K to 286K vs. 207K consensus and 231K prior (revised from 230K).
- 4-week moving average was 231K, a increase of 20K from the previous week's revised average of 211,000.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ended Jan. 8, a increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 337,417 in the week ended Jan. 15, a decrease of 83,418 (or 19.8%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 138,773 (or 33 percent) from the previous week. There were 937,313 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.635M vs. 1.551M prior and 1.580M consensus.