Golar LNG spinoff wins $570M loan, sees February Euronext Growth Oslo listing
Jan. 20, 2022 8:31 AM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) says its CoolCo spinoff has secured a sustainability linked $570M bank loan to finance the acquisition of six of eight TFDE liquefied natural gas carriers from Golar and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- CoolCo also plans to raise $250M of external equity through a private placement, in which Eastern Pacific Shipping says it will invest $150M and become the largest shareholder in the new company.
- CoolCo will immediately list on the Oslo OTC exchange and expects to list on Euronext Growth Oslo in February, while also targeting an additional listing on an internationally recognized stock exchange this year.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Gabriel Castro says the shipping spinoff is "a real game changer as it simplifies the structure and will remove a big pile of debt and earning volatility," seeing Golar as one of his "top picks for the next few years."