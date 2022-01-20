M&T Bank Q4 earnings helped by noninterest income growth, strong capital position
Jan. 20, 2022 8:34 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- M&T Bank's (NYSE:MTB) fourth-quarter results reflect growth in noninterest income and a strong capital position, Executive Vice President and CFO Darren J. King highlights.
- Specifically, noninterest income of $579M in Q4 gains from $569M in Q3 and $551M in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income.
- Still, noninterest expense of $928M in Q4 jumps from $899M in Q3 and $845M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 annualized return on average common equity of 10.91% vs. 12.16% in Q3.
- Q4 diluted net operating earnings of $3.50 per share tops the $3.26 consensus and compares with $3.76 in Q3 and $3.54 in Q4 2020.
- Meanwhile, net operating income of $475M in Q4 slides from $504M in Q3, though up slightly from $473M in the year-ago period.
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income of $937M in Q4 also drifts lower from $971M in Q3 and $993M in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting lower outstanding average loan balances and a reduced net interest margin.
- Q4 net interest margin of 2.58% vs. 2.74% in Q3 and 3.00% in Q4 2020.
- Q4 interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, of $41M dips from $71M in Q3 and $73M in Q4 2020.
- Net charge-offs of $31M in Q4 vs. $40M in Q3 and $97M in Q4 2020.
