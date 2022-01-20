SCVX seeks business combination with a firm in ESG space
Jan. 20, 2022 8:35 AM ETSCVX Corp. (SCVX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Special purpose acquisition company SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) says it has signed a letter of intent for business combination with a firm operating in Environmental, Social, and Governance space. That is to take the combined company pubic on NYSE.
- The moves has triggered initial non-binding investment indications of approximately $75M in total from an institutional investor and certain strategic partners.
- However, the name of the target company, financial terms and valuation has not been disclosed yet.
- SCVX says it will provide further details on execution of a definitive agreement, expected later in Q1 2022 while the entire transaction is anticipated to complete in Q3 2022.
- The news come after SCVX terminated its business combination with software-defined manufacturing company Bright Machines last month, which was supposed to go public in $1.1B SPAC deal.