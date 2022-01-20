SCVX seeks business combination with a firm in ESG space

Jan. 20, 2022 8:35 AM ETSCVX Corp. (SCVX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Special purpose acquisition company SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) says it has signed a letter of intent for business combination with a firm operating in Environmental, Social, and Governance space. That is to take the combined company pubic on NYSE.
  • The moves has triggered initial non-binding investment indications of approximately $75M in total from an institutional investor and certain strategic partners.
  • However, the name of the target company, financial terms and valuation has not been disclosed yet.
  • SCVX says it will provide further details on execution of a definitive agreement, expected later in Q1 2022 while the entire transaction is anticipated to complete in Q3 2022.
  • The news come after SCVX terminated its business combination with software-defined manufacturing company Bright Machines last month, which was supposed to go public in $1.1B SPAC deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.