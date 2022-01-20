Conn's rallies after setting aggressive targets at Investor Day event

  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is higher after releasing part of its growth strategy in front of the retailer's investor day event.
  • Conn's (CONN) notes it is well-positioned to drive profitable growth and create sustained value for shareholders by strengthening its core business, enhancing its credit business and accelerating e-commerce growth.
  • Three-year financial and operating goals include growing total revenues to approximately $2.0B to $2.2B, representing an estimated 9% to 12% CAGR. A target is also set to boost e-commerce revenue from approximately 6% of total retail revenues in Q3 of FY22 to approximately 20% of total retail revenue. Conn's also expects to continue to explore geographic expansion and maintain a stable credit business producing at least 1,000 basis points of credit spread. A goal of producing a high single digit EBIT margin is also set.
