DatChat signs LOI to acquire Avila Security
Jan. 20, 2022 8:41 AM ETDatChat, Inc. (DATS), DATSWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Northern-Virginia based information technology company, Avila Security and its Web 3.0 patent portfolio of blockchain messaging, blockchain digital rights management, secure audio and video streaming & self-sovereign id technology.
- The transaction terms include $1M in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of DatChat restricted common stock or $2.5M of restricted common stock based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
- The letter of intent is non-binding and the parties have agreed to an exclusivity period until April 19, 2022 to reach the definitive deal.
- If completed, the transaction will expand DatChat's IP assets to include blockchain-based digital rights management and object sharing technology, including encrypted WebRTC real-time video and audio streaming communications.
- The proposed acquisition follows the appointment of Mark Mathis as Chief Blockchain Architect, demonstrating continued investment and effort toward the implementation of commercially-operational blockchain technology in messaging.