BABA, JD and PDD among pre market gainers
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) +21% receives FDA orphan drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for The treatment of neuroblastoma.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) +22% enters into letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation and their web 3.0 patent portfolio of blockchain messaging, blockchain digital rights management, secure audio and video streaming & self-sovereign ID technology.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) +12% receives stockholder approval on sale to Durational Capital.
- Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) +11%.
- IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) +10%.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) +9% secures pre-order for 50 EH216 AAVs from AirX.
- Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) +9%.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) +6% announces artificial intelligence technology partnership to enhance the passenger experience at BWI Thurgood Marshall airport.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) +7%.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) +7% provides preliminary results for hotel operations in 4Q and FY21.
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) +7%.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) +6%.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) +6% HoloAR lens approved by the federal communications commission to enter the U.S. market.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +7%.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) +6%.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) +6%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) +6%.
- Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) +6%.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) +6%.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) +6%.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +6%.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) +6%.
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +5% reports progress at Arkansas demonstration plant
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) +5%.
- UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) +5%.