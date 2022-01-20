Apple likely to beat December estimates, but it's 'priced in,' MS says
Jan. 20, 2022 8:44 AM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to beat Wall Street estimates for the December quarter, but any notion of this is "relatively priced in by the market," Morgan Stanley told investors.
- Analyst Katy Huberty, who has an overweight rating and a $200 price target, said that revenue stability, upcoming product launches and expanding into new markets, such as the oft-rumored AR/VR headset "makes [Apple] more defensive in a rising rate environment."
- Apple shares are fractionally higher in pre-market trading to $167.02 on Thursday.
- Huberty notes that Apple (AAPL) shares are up 19% since the October 4 low, compared to a 5% gain for the S&P 500, but have underperformed the index year-to-date - down 9% versus down 6% - noting a "strong December month performance."
- Concerning the quarter, Huberty said she expects Apple (AAPL) to report revenue figures that are 3% ahead of what Wall Street is expecting, citing stronger iPhone production and fewer manufacturing hiccups, thanks in part strong growth from China in the quarter.
- "When we take these data points together, we believe iPhone likely outperformed consensus estimates, and we currently forecast 83M iPhone shipments in the Dec Q (+4% Y/Y) - largely in-line with our Greater China Technology Hardware team's build forecast - which are 4% ahead of Street forecasts of 80M units, with total iPhone revenue (of $72B) 6% ahead of the Street," Huberty wrote in the note.
- She also expects Services revenue to be 3% ahead of Wall Street is expecting on better-than-expected App Store performance and "strong [Google] traffic acquisition costs read-through."
- Apple, which reports on January 27, is expected to earn $1.88 a share on $118.2 billion in revenue, according to consensus estimates.
- Earlier this week, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan noted that Apple (AAPL) likely had strong growth in the App Store in its fiscal 2022 first-quarter, citing data from Sensor Tower.