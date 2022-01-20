Regions Financial stock dips after Q4 earnings miss as noninterest revenue falls

Jan. 20, 2022 8:45 AM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Regions Bank, Bristol, TN-VA

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock drops 4.9% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted earnings miss consensus estimate.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.44 trails the average analyst estimate of $0.50 and drops from $0.66 in Q3 and $0.62 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 total adjusted noninterest expense of $967M increased from $918M in Q3 2021 and $930M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis of $1.03B rose from $976M in Q3 and $1.02B in Q4 2020; adjusted net interest margin of 3.34% increases from 3.30% in Q3 and falls from 3.40% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Noninterest income declines to $615M from $649M in the prior quarter and $680M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses rose to $575M from $552M in Q3, but fell from $581M in Q4 2020. The Q/Q increase reflects the impact of three acquisitions and hires for strategic initiatives. Elevated incentive compensation is due primarily to exceptionally strong 2021 performance, including credit, the company said.
  • Outlook: In its Q4 slides, the bank says a 25 basis point rate hike would add $60M-$80M net interest income (NII) over 12 months.
  • Regions (RF) adds that its recent decisions to shorten its hedge protection allows its sensitivity levels to increase throughout 2022.
  • Guidance for Q1: NII to increase modestly in Q1 2022, excluding Paycheck Protection Program contributions; expects $8M-$12M of PPP contributions in Q1 2022.
  • Excluding PPP/cash, adjusted net interest margin is expected to increase into the upper 3.30%s in Q1.
  • Full-year guidance: 2022 reported average loan balances to rise 4%-5% vs. 2021;o Adjusted total revenue to rise 3.5%-4.5% vs. ~2% growth in 2021;o Adjusted noninterest expenses to rise 3%-4% vs. 4.4% increase in 2021;o Net charge-offs/average loans: 25-35 basis points.o Maintain CET1 near the midpoint of 9.25%-9.75%.o Expects mortgage to be lower in 2022, but remain a key component of fee revenue.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Regions Financial (RF) non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.06
