Euro Tech appoints new CEO

  • Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) announces that David YL Leung, currently a Director of the company, will assume the role of CEO, effective February 1, 2022.
  • TC Leung, the company's current CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board.
  • Company will welcome David YL Leung as CEO, who brings a great track record and key experience to help guide during its next phase of development.
  • David YL Leung, has been the General Manager of Yixing Pact Environmental Technology, Shanghai since 2011.
