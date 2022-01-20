Euro Tech appoints new CEO
- Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) announces that David YL Leung, currently a Director of the company, will assume the role of CEO, effective February 1, 2022.
- TC Leung, the company's current CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board.
- Company will welcome David YL Leung as CEO, who brings a great track record and key experience to help guide during its next phase of development.
- David YL Leung, has been the General Manager of Yixing Pact Environmental Technology, Shanghai since 2011.