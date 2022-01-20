DarioHealth to acquire Physimax, validated computer vision provider for musculoskeletal health
Jan. 20, 2022 8:48 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) entered into an agreement to purchase all of the right, title and interest in certain assets of Physimax Technologies, provider of computer vision technology for Musculoskeletal functional screening and predictive risk of injury assessment.
- Physimax's technology is currently in commercial use by NBA and NFL teams, the U.S. military and health care facilities specializing in orthopedic care.
- For consideration of Physimax's assets acquisition, DarioHealth agreed to issue up to 256,660 shares plus a cash payment of $500K and also agreed to assume certain liabilities of ~$1.02M.
- "We believe that Physimax's technology strengthens our ability to scale highly effective treatments for musculoskeletal health and reduce the burden on Dario professional human support. Physimax's technology supports rapid growth of membership without the traditional limitations of MSK care delivered by humans," CEO Erez Raphael commented.