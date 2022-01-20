Xilio Therapeutics begins dosing in phase 1/2 study of XTX202 to treat solid tumors
Jan. 20, 2022 8:52 AM ETXilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 clinical trial of XTX202 as a standalone therapy for solid tumors.
- The phase 1 portion of the trial consists of a dose-escalation monotherapy group to determine the recommended phase 2 dose.
- Following phase 1, Xilio plans to begin phase 2 expansion cohorts with XTX202 monotherapy evaluating the objective response rate in patients with renal cell carcinoma or melanoma who previously received an anti-PD-1 treatment regimen.
- The company also plans to begin one or additional phase 1 trials for showing utility of XTX202 in combinations with other agents such as anti-PD-1 agents or tyrosine kinase inhibitors.