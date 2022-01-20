Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shows a 315% revenue rise vs. last year

  • For the nine months ended November 30, 2021, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) raised over $9.4M from debt issuances and another $8.5M through common shares issuances.
  • Device parts inventory (on hand) as of November 30, 2021 at $1,331K, up from $64K as of February 28, 2021, an increase of 1,980%.
  • This increase supports both organic growth, inventory for fast delivery of select devices, and support for an expanding sales pipeline.
  • Company’s current ratio showed significant improvement from 0.27 at the end of February 2021 to 0.96 at the end of Q3.
  • Company invested broadly in its research and development spending $2.1M for the nine months ending November 30, 2021, a 912% increase compared to the same period the previous fiscal year.
  • “The quarter continued great progress and growth on all fronts. Through the year we’ve seen revenue increase over $800,000 over the previous year, that’s a 315% increase. Plus, we’ve invested heavily in research and development and manufacturing, gearing up for the initial shipment of RAD 3.0 products and the deployment of ROAMEO.” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO.
