WiMi Holoar lens approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market
Jan. 20, 2022 8:58 AM ETWiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has announced that its Augmented reality head-mounted display product for the consumer market, "WIMI HoloAR Lens" has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market.
- The WIMI HoloAR Lens can be expanded and connected to PCS, drones, Android and IOS smart phones. It is portable and mobile intelligent display device in multiple scenarios.
- In H1 2021, the global operating revenue increased ~202.2% Y/Y, gross profit increased 189.8% Y/Y, net profit increased 40.3% Y/Y, R&D expenses increased 463.6% Y/Y as it invested heavily in R&D to maintain competitive edge in the Metaverse and holographic AR industries.
- "We will continue to create long-term value for the co.'s shareholders by taking advantage of the growth opportunities in the Metaverse market and continuing to improve our Metaverse product matrix and expand our Metaverse market share." said Shi Shuo, CEO of WiMi.
- WIMI +4.33% premarket to $3.13.