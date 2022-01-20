J.B Hunt Transport attracts higher price target from Argus with industry positioning called strong

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Argus weighs in on Buy-rated J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) following the company's Q4 earnings report.
  • Analyst John Eade and team think J.B. Hunt (JBHT) has successfully adapted to changes in customer demand for shipping and freight services.
  • "Over the last decade, it has pivoted to an asset-light model, reducing its traditional long-haul truck fleet and shifting its focus to faster-growing logistics and final-mile services, as well as to intermodal, 'truck-to-rail' transport, and higher-margin dedicated contract services. Looking ahead, we expect challenging market conditions - including rising labor costs - to persist for the next two or three quarters. However, as the economy recovers from the pandemic, we expect U.S. companies to focus on strengthening their domestic supply chains."
  • Also in the mix, the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan is seen holding promise and another important factor in putting JBHT in a strong position. Argus hikes its price target on JBHT to $225 from $210.
  • Dig into the J.B Hunt Transport Services earnings call transcript.
