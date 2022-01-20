Helbiz to expand fleet in Italy through Vmoto Soco tie-up

Helbiz e-bike

Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is looking to expand its fleet in Italy through an expanded partnership with Vmoto Soco.
  • Vmoto is an Australian company specializing in the production of electric two-wheeled vehicles. The partnership first began last year as Helbiz deployed Vmoto Soco electric mopeds to run its Helbiz Kitchen operations in Milan.
  • Under the expanded partnership, Vmoto Soco will provide Helbiz with an additional 2,000 electric mopeds to deploy across its operating cities in Italy.
