Helbiz to expand fleet in Italy through Vmoto Soco tie-up
Jan. 20, 2022 9:02 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is looking to expand its fleet in Italy through an expanded partnership with Vmoto Soco.
- Vmoto is an Australian company specializing in the production of electric two-wheeled vehicles. The partnership first began last year as Helbiz deployed Vmoto Soco electric mopeds to run its Helbiz Kitchen operations in Milan.
- Under the expanded partnership, Vmoto Soco will provide Helbiz with an additional 2,000 electric mopeds to deploy across its operating cities in Italy.
