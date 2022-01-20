Zealand Pharma completes enrollment in phase 3 glepaglutide study for short bowel syndrome

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) completed patient enrollment in its phase 3 trial (EASE-SBS 1) of glepaglutide to treat short bowel syndrome (SBS).
  • The company said glepaglutide is being investigated for once or twice weekly administration with an autoinjector and has received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA.
  • The trial sample size was reduced to ~108 patients from the original sample size of 129 patients to mitigate recruitment challenges caused by the renewed COVID outbreak.
  • The company expects full results of the trial in Q3.
