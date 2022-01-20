Zealand Pharma completes enrollment in phase 3 glepaglutide study for short bowel syndrome
Jan. 20, 2022 9:07 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) completed patient enrollment in its phase 3 trial (EASE-SBS 1) of glepaglutide to treat short bowel syndrome (SBS).
- The company said glepaglutide is being investigated for once or twice weekly administration with an autoinjector and has received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA.
- The trial sample size was reduced to ~108 patients from the original sample size of 129 patients to mitigate recruitment challenges caused by the renewed COVID outbreak.
- The company expects full results of the trial in Q3.