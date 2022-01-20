Alfi jumps after AI advertising deal with Baltimore-Washington International airport
Jan. 20, 2022 9:07 AM ETAlfi, Inc. (ALF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) signs partnership deal with SmartCity Wireless Solutions of Baltimore-Washington International (BWI), to install "targeted" artificial intelligence digital advertising technology in multiple kiosks located within the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
- It will include an initial installation of six digital kiosks to be operated in key locations within BWI Marshall.
- Alfi expects the digital kiosks will be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and will run through January 31, 2024.
- "We are very excited to begin the first installations of our proprietary AI advertising platform on multiple digital out of home advertising kiosks within the BWI Marshall airport," comments Peter Bordes, Alfi Interim CEO and Board Member.
- Stock is up 8% in pre-market trading.