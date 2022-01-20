Northern Trust stock edges higher on robust Q4 net interest income growth
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock rises about 1% in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 results in a backdrop of sequential net interest income growth.
- Q4 net interest income of $370.6M gains from $357.1M in Q3 and $345.1M in Q4 2020, primarily due to higher average earning assets and a slightly higher net interest margin.
- Still, noninterest expense of $1.17B in Q4 climbs from $1.13B in Q3 and $1.15B in the year-ago quarter.
- Return on average assets of 1.00% is unchanged from the prior quarter, though up from 0.67% in Q4 2020. Average assets of $161.35B in Q4 jumps from $156.45B in Q3.
- Q4 diluted earnings per share of $1.91 tops the $1.82 consensus and increases from $1.80 in the third quarter and $1.12 in Q4 2020.
- Total assets under custody/administration of $16.25T gains from $15.77T in Q3 and $14.53T in the year-ago period.
- Additionally, "the year also benefited from an improved outlook in projected economic conditions driving a release of reserves for credit losses," says Chairman and CEO Michael O'Grady.
