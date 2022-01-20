iPower surges pre-market on new e-commerce logistics JV

Jan. 20, 2022 9:11 AM ETiPower Inc. (IPW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is trading +6.74% premarket after launching a full service e-commerce logistics joint venture, Box Harmony.
  • The online hydroponics equipment retailer has formed the joint venture with certain individuals and Titanium Plus Autoparts, an online seller of collision-related auto parts. iPower will contribute $50,000 for a 40% equity interest in the venture, and hold an option to buy another 20%, for a maximum 60% stake.
  • Box Harmony will serve as a low-cost option for iPower to expand its presence in e-commerce value chain services. It will provide logistics services for international brands in the US and provide iPower additional supply chain efficiencies for its own core hydroponics business.
