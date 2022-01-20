Datto acquires cybersecurity company Infocyte
- Datto (NYSE:MSP) has acquired threat detection and response company Infocyte, extending security capabilities that protect, detect, and respond to cyberthreats found within endpoints and cloud environments.
- Tim Weller, CEO commented, “In 2022, we will continue to leverage the power of our Datto RMM platform by fully integrating Infocyte’s patented technology, further securing endpoints and fortifying this key first line of defense for MSPs. Today, we welcome the Infocyte team, who will join us in developing our rapidly expanding set of MSP-delivered security offerings. MSPs are squarely in the security business, so Datto continues to make security a top investment focus.”