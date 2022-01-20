Ouster in multi-year lidar pact with autonomous delivery firm Serve Robotics

  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics.
  • The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
  • The proliferation of autonomous delivery represents a significant opportunity to capture an estimated $1.8B total addressable market for lidar in the robotics industry by 2025.
  • “Serve Robotics is one of our longest standing customers and one of the first to commercially deploy AV technology in a real-world environment alongside pedestrians and vehicles,” said Ouster’s President of Field Operations, Nate Dickerman.
  • OUST shares +4.07% premarket to $3.84.
