IntelGenx resumes dosing in phase 2a Alzheimer’s Disease study of Montelukast VersaFilm

Jan. 20, 2022 9:20 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Brain problems. Parkinson and alzheimer desease. Mental health. Stroke, synapses and neurnons interaction

Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) said patient dosing resumed in the ongoing phase 2a trial, called BUENA, in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)under a previously amended protocol using higher doses of Montelukast VersaFilm.
  • “Resumption of patient dosing after a COVID-related interruption of the study of over one year is a significant milestone for this novel drug repurposing program, and we look forward to the BUENA trial producing valuable data that will provide more complete insight into the safety, feasibility, tolerability and efficacy of Montelukast VersaFilm in patients with mild to moderate AD,” said IntelGenx's CEO Horst Zerbe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.