IntelGenx resumes dosing in phase 2a Alzheimer’s Disease study of Montelukast VersaFilm
Jan. 20, 2022 9:20 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) said patient dosing resumed in the ongoing phase 2a trial, called BUENA, in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)under a previously amended protocol using higher doses of Montelukast VersaFilm.
- “Resumption of patient dosing after a COVID-related interruption of the study of over one year is a significant milestone for this novel drug repurposing program, and we look forward to the BUENA trial producing valuable data that will provide more complete insight into the safety, feasibility, tolerability and efficacy of Montelukast VersaFilm in patients with mild to moderate AD,” said IntelGenx's CEO Horst Zerbe.