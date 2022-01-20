Points expects record revenue in 4Q and FY21 above the consensus
Jan. 20, 2022 9:19 AM ETPoints.com Inc. (PCOM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) expects 4Q21 revenue to be ~ $115M (consensus of $95.95M), an increase over 100% Y/Y.
- FY21 revenue is expected to be ~$370M (consensus of $352.37M), a significant increase compared to $217.4 million in 2020.
- Gross profit in 4Q21 is expected to range between $16.8M and $17.3M compared to $8.5M in 4Q20 and $12.4M in 3Q21 and 4Q21 Adj. EBITDA is expected to range between $5.3M and $5.8M compared to $0.4M in 4Q20 and $2m in 3Q21.
- FY21 gross profit is expected to range between $50.5M and $51M compared to $35.0M in FY20 and adj. EBITDA is expected to range between $11.9M and $12.4M compared to $3.1M in FY20.
- The company launched multi-year partnership with EVA Air to enhance EVA’s Infinity MileageLands program, representing Points’ most comprehensive relationship with an APAC carrier to date in 4Q.
- A new partnership in 4Q with Rocket Travel, a Booking Holdings Company was also announced.