Charge Enterprises acquires EV Group in $18.7M cash and additional stock
Jan. 20, 2022 9:20 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Charge Enterprises (OTCPK:CRGE) closed the acquisition of EV Group, a group of companies focused on national real estate assets and real estate solutions for commercial and fleet operators requiring parking, maintenance and EV charging depot resources.
- The purchase price for the acquisition stands at $18.7M of cash and Charge's common stock.
- Strategically positioned to provide ancillary services around last mile e-commerce delivery demands to accommodate the acceleration of the industry, EVGH has a first mover advantage as a pioneer, to create EV depot locations nationwide.
- It launched EVDepot in 2021 for providing dedicated real estate for commercial and fleet parking, maintenance, and EV charging for the commercial, fleet, industrial and consumer industries.