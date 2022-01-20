Charge Enterprises acquires EV Group in $18.7M cash and additional stock

Jan. 20, 2022 9:20 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Charge Enterprises (OTCPK:CRGE) closed the acquisition of EV Group, a group of companies focused on national real estate assets and real estate solutions for commercial and fleet operators requiring parking, maintenance and EV charging depot resources.
  • The purchase price for the acquisition stands at $18.7M of cash and Charge's common stock.
  • Strategically positioned to provide ancillary services around last mile e-commerce delivery demands to accommodate the acceleration of the industry, EVGH has a first mover advantage as a pioneer, to create EV depot locations nationwide.
  • It launched EVDepot in 2021 for providing dedicated real estate for commercial and fleet parking, maintenance, and EV charging for the commercial, fleet, industrial and consumer industries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.