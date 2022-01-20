Beyond Meat shoots higher after McDonald's expands testing of McPlant menu item
Jan. 20, 2022 9:20 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD), BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) pops after McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is reported to be expanding the test of the plant-based McPlant burger.
- CNBC says the partnership will advance to McDonald's rolling out the McPlant burger at roughly 600 locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth areas to gauge consumer interest for the menu item.
- While some analysts have modeled the financial impact of a full national rollout of the McPlant burger, the fast-food giant has taken a largely cautious approach so far to the meat alternative made from peas, rice and potatoes.
- Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are up 7.55% in premarket action.
