Hims & Hers Health to offer hair care products at Walmart stores
Jan. 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)WMTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has added ~3.1% in the pre-market after announcing the launch of hair care solutions at more than 1,400 Walmart (NYSE:WMT) retail locations nationwide and the retail giant’s website.
- With the launch, Walmart shoppers will have access to Hims & Hers (HIMS) portfolio of hair loss products.
- “Since our founding, our goal has been to provide quality health and wellness, including hair care and hair loss products, in the most convenient way possible to consumers,” remarked Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of the company.
- The move is a major step for the company to achieve its vision of mass market accessibility, Hims & Hers (HIMS) said in a press release.
- Despite favorable ratings among Wall Street analysts, the company shares have lost more than 70% over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.