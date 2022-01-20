Creatd sees pre-market jump after unveiling platform update
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) is trading +4% pre-market after unveiling the first in a series of platform updates for Q122.
- The company owns and operates Vocal, an online creator platform with over 1.4M creators. Its latest updates add new elements for improving reader navigation and highlighting key creator metrics.
- Specifically, Creatd announced the rollout of an improved Vocal Profile and the future release of other fan-building features within the quarter. One of the planned features include 'Pinned Stories,' which enables users to add stories to the top of their profiles.
- One of the most significant upcoming updates is an on-platform messaging feature for creator-audience interaction, which Creatd plans to launch by the end of Q1.
- Justin Maury, Creatd's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Our product strategy for 2022 centers around a central goal to transform Vocal into a true 'home base' for our incredible creators. That means providing creators with even more of the benefits that attracted them to Vocal in the first place—fan-building, monetization, and a sense of belonging. The updates announced today all work to increase creators' ability to connect deeply with their fans, and to further monetize that connection. Expect only further enhancements to the Vocal creator experience during the quarter, culminating in an on-platform messaging feature that will bring creators and audiences even closer together."