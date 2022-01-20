Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 earnings beat, helped by record commercial loan production

Jan. 20, 2022 9:23 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fifth Third Bank

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate as the bank posted records in commercial loan production and commercial banking revenue.
  • Q4 EPS, excluding notable items, of $0.93 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.90; GAAP EPS of $0.90 vs. $0.97 in Q3 2021 and $0.78 in Q4 2020.
  • GAAP net income of $627M, or $0.90, in Q4 includes a $14M charge on the value of Visa (NYSE:V) total return swap and $8M cost on special COVID staffing bonus to front-line employees.
  • Q4 net interest income of $1.20B rose from $1.19B in Q3 and $1.19B in Q4 2020; the Q/Q increase is primarily from higher commercial and industrial loan balances, seasonal mutual fund dividends and elevated prepayment penalties received in the investment portfolio, and a reduction in long-term debt.
  • Net interest margin of 2.55% slips from 2.59% in Q3 and 2.58% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 noninterest income of $791M dropped from $836M in Q3 2021 and $787M in Q4 2020; excluding certain items, noninterest income increased to $829M from $794M in the prior quarter and $814M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 total noninterest expense of $1.21B compares with $1.17B in Q3 and $1.24B in Q4 2020; compensation and benefits expense rose to $655M from $627M in Q3 and fell from $679M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Noninterest expense, excluding certain items, increased to $1.20B in Q4 vs. $1.16B in Q3 and $1.17B in Q4 2020.
  • Commercial & Industrial loans and leases at Q4 2021-end were $70B, up 5% from Q3; Commercial Banking revenue of $171M increased 13% Q/Q and 21% Y/Y.
  • Earlier, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.03
