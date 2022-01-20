Digital Brands rallies 26% on acquiring Sundry

Jan. 20, 2022 9:33 AM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Digital Brands Group (DBGI +25.6%) shares shoots as it has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Sundry, a privately-owned global lifestyle apparel brand.
  • This acquisition is expected to immediately create significant scale in revenues and internal cash flow due to leveraging of shared expenses in both operations and marketing.
  • Pursuant to the agreement, the holders of all of the outstanding membership interests of Sundry will exchange all of such membership interests for $7.5M of shares of the closing price and $34M represented by $20M of cash which will be paid at the closing and $14M in promissory notes due Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed late in the first half of 2022.
