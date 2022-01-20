Plug Power selloff overdone as fundamentals intact, Morgan Stanley says
Jan. 20, 2022 9:35 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Plug Power (PLUG +5.4%) opens higher following yesterday's 8% plunge, and Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd says the selloff provides a buying opportunity, reiterating his Overweight rating and $65 price target on the stock.
- Yesterday's update was "generally positive... with no fundamental causes for concern," and prospects for green hydrogen remain strong, Byrd says, believing the stock's 29% downturn since mid-December is unwarranted.
- Plug reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of $900M-$925M, which it sees as a conservative expectation, but investors were disappointed that guidance was not raised.
- Byrd says some investors were troubled by Plug's decision to cancel the construction of the green hydrogen production facility in Pennsylvania, but the company is still working with Brookfield to find an alternative site that it can scale into a larger facility with more production capacity, "so we don't think this is a clear negative read-through to the prospects for hydrogen production volumes."
- Seeking Alpha contributor Giesbers Investment Strategy recently said Plug Power's nearly 2,000% gain over the last five years shows the strong momentum of the hydrogen market, and believes the company "smells like an early-stage Tesla."