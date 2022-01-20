BetterLife gets FDA response on pre-IND filing for depression therapy
Jan. 20, 2022 9:37 AM ETBETTERLIFE PHARMA INC. (BETRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF) received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application to treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with BETR-001.
- BetterLife said the FDA response is in general agreement with the company's planned program for BETR-001 and provided guidance regarding the BETR-001 IND-enabling non-clinical toxicology studies, its manufacturing strategy, and initial proposed clinical trial parameters.
- “The response from the FDA confirms that our current program will support the filing of BETR-001’s IND application and initiation of human clinical trials by the third quarter of this year," said BetterLife’s CEO Ahmad Doroudian.
- The company noted that BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).