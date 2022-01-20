Mobiquity Technologies inks deal with UNIFD to expand connected TV reach for ads

  • Mobiquity Technologies (OTCQB:MOBQ) enters into an agreement with digital media firm UNIFD for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other connected TV (NYSE:CTV) devices.

  • The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach users across mobile, desktop and CTV ecosystems.

  • The partnership helps MOBQ reach audiences based on behavioral and contextual data while also understanding patterns from a content consumption perspective to build a more accurate behavioral profile in real time.

