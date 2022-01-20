Mobiquity Technologies inks deal with UNIFD to expand connected TV reach for ads
Jan. 20, 2022 9:37 AM ETMobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
Mobiquity Technologies (OTCQB:MOBQ) enters into an agreement with digital media firm UNIFD for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other connected TV (NYSE:CTV) devices.
The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach users across mobile, desktop and CTV ecosystems.
The partnership helps MOBQ reach audiences based on behavioral and contextual data while also understanding patterns from a content consumption perspective to build a more accurate behavioral profile in real time.